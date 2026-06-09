Seattle hospitality businesses bet big on upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026

Pioneer Square businesses are making last-minute preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hoping a surge in tourism will provide a desperately needed financial boost to the local economy.

Local hotels, restaurants, and shops are banking on the global sports event to revive a hospitality sector currently facing tight profit margins and declining international travel. While initial projections for the tournament's economic impact have softened, operators still view the incoming crowds as a vital opportunity to reset their bottom lines.

Hospitality industry faces steep challenges

Local perspective:

The tournament arrives at a critical time for the regional hospitality industry. New data from the Washington Hospitality Association reveals that 70% of operators believe the current hospitality industry model is broken.

Businesses are grappling with rising labor costs, increased government regulation, community safety challenges, and a noticeable drop-off in international travel, according to Washington Hospitality Association CEO Anthony Anton.

Washington Hospitality Association CEO Anthony Anton.

Anton previously hoped the tournament would generate an economic impact equivalent to seven Super Bowls, a forecast he acknowledges is fading.

"Something that, in theory, would be great to be excited about," Anton said. "I think it's clear now, that's not what's going to happen, and yet World Cup is a really good thing for the Puget Sound."

Local restaurant margins have plummeted to just 1.5%, which is 60% lower than the national average. Additionally, six in 10 operators reported hosting fewer guests last year compared to previous periods.

Tourism metrics fall short of initial projections

While local business owners remain hopeful, travel data indicate the economic impact may not reach early, loftier expectations.

By the numbers:

International travel is down across the board for the region. Travel from Canada has dropped 26%, and data from RateGain’s World Cup Index shows that flight booking demand into Seattle has decreased 20% year-over-year. Meanwhile, regional hotel costs continue to rise.

For small businesses without alcohol sales to rely on, foot traffic from the tournament is paramount.

AJ Taggesell, morning baker at The Pastry Project in Pioneer Square

"Margins for food businesses are always really slim," said AJ Taggesell, morning baker at The Pastry Project in Pioneer Square. "If you can be a restaurant that sells alcohol, that's really helpful. But as a bakery, we can just really hope for good flow of traffic."

A long-term vision for Pioneer Square

Despite lower-than-expected travel projections, the long-term exposure from hosting global matches remains a significant advantage for the Puget Sound region.

Pioneer Square is expected to transform into a pedestrian-heavy zone during the matches. Local workers hope the layout will draw a lucrative mix of long-time regulars and new international visitors to their walk-up windows and storefronts.

"We're excited for the business and hopefully post-FIFA, we're going to continue to have good business," Taggesell said.

The Pastry Project in Pioneer Square

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