Seattle businesses transform Pioneer Square into sports hub

Businesses in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood are working to turn the community into a hub for sports.

Pioneer Square is just a few blocks away from the stadiums. With the FIFA Club World Cup in town, businesses are providing events and entertainment for fans.

What they're saying:

"Born and raised Seattleite, Pioneer Square has always been to me the most beautiful part of in the city. So, when the opportunity came to do this here and help bring some new energy and make this a sports district outside of the stadiums, we jumped all over it," said Marcus Lalario.

Lalario is the owner of Darkalino’s and Hometeam. He set up a pop-up watch party event outside his businesses on Occidental Avenue South in Pioneer Square.

It gave fans, like James Godwin, the opportunity to watch the Sounders match even if they could not get into Lumen Field.

"At the 25-minute mark, they were still over 100 dollars," said Godwin.

Godwin took the train from Tacoma for the game. However, when he realized ticket prices were not dropping, he decided to watch at Lalario’s event.

"I was about to go home, then saw it was on TV and just started watching," said Godwin.

Down the street, Sea Creatures Restaurant Group created a pop-up beer garden for soccer fans.

Local perspective:

"We wanted to be a part of the community. Get people to know that we are going to be here, get people excited, get people to try the beer and provide us some feedback, and participate in the excitement of the things happening in Pioneer Square," said Alexa Dallas with Sea Creatures Restaurant Group.

Sea Creatures Restaurant Group plans to open several permanent businesses in the Pioneer Square in time for next year’s World Cup Games.

