6 King County, WA kids to bear flags at Belgium vs Senegal World Cup match

The Brief Six kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of King County will serve as flag bearers before Wednesday's FIFA World Cup match between Belgium and Senegal in Seattle. The group will join players on the field in front of an expected crowd of about 70,000 fans for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The students say the opportunity highlights the positive impact the Boys & Girls Clubs has had on their lives and community.



Six local kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of King County will take the field Wednesday as official flag bearers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Belgium and Senegal at Seattle Stadium.

The kids will stand alongside world-renowned soccer players in front of an expected crowd of tens of thousands of fans. For the kids, the opportunity represents a major milestone connected to an organization that has supported them for years.

Local perspective:

Two of the kids taking part in the event are Senai Sampson of the Rotary Boys & Girls Club and Chip DuBois of the Mercer Island Boys & Girls Club.

Both Sampson and DuBois have been part of the organization since they were young children.

Kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of King County that will bear flags at the Belgium vs Senegal match.

DuBois, who joined 11 years ago after moving to the area from Minnesota, told FOX 13 Seattle he is excited about the scale of the event.

"There’s going to be 70,000 people there," DuBois said. "So, I’m a little nervous, but it’s going to be cool. Imagine looking around and you see all these people looking down on you."

Sampson told FOX 13 Seattle this is a once in a lifetime moment.

"I’m happy that I’ll be able to experience this, because this might not happen again," Sampson said.

The backstory:

For both Sampson and DuBois, the Boys & Girls Clubs have served as a foundational part of their lives, helping them build long-term friendships and community connections.

"It’s a good way to socialize with people and meet new people because that’s really important, to know people in your community," said Sampson.

Kids from the Boys & Girls Club of King County paying soccer (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

The high-stakes World Cup match between Belgium and Senegal will take place at Seattle Stadium.

The broadcast, featuring the local flag bearers, will be available to watch on FS1 or via livestream on the Fox Sports app.

For more information on the Boys and Girls Clubs of King County, click here.

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