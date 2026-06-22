Seattle shuttle connecting Ballard, Golden Gardens Park to start this weekend

The Brief The King County Metro will begin servicing a shuttle route connecting Ballard and Golden Gardens Park on June 27. The Golden Gardens Direct will operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, between NW Market St & 15th Ave NW in Ballard and Golden Gardens Park & Seaview Pl NW, until August 30. Rides will cost $3 for adults and free for youth 18 and under. Tap to pay is not available.



Traveling to the beach this summer just got easier.

King County Metro and the Seattle Department of Transportation are launching Golden Gardens Direct, a daily shuttle connecting Market Street in Ballard, to the beach.

What we know:

Starting Saturday, June 27, the King County Metro will begin running a shuttle service between NW Market St & 15th Ave NW in Ballard, to Golden Gardens Park & Seaview Pl NW.

The bus will run every 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, until August 30.

Riders can connect to the Rapid Ride D Line, Metro route 17, 40 and 44 along the route.

The ride will cost $3, the same as a regular Metro ride, and is free for youth 18 and under.

Riders can pay with ORCA cards, the Transit GO Ticket app and cash. Tap to pay is not available on this route.

The Source: Information in this article is from King County

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