Good Samaritan who stopped runaway Seattle bus is now homeless

The Brief After a Metro bus driver suffered a medical emergency, passenger Ernie Makinson averted a disaster by grabbing the steering wheel and stopping the vehicle just feet away from a group of children. Despite saving lives, Makinson faced immediate hardship when his money was stolen during the crash and injuries left him homeless and unable to work. Following a community fundraising effort that raised over $76,000, officials confirmed the funds are now being processed to help Makinson get back on his feet.



Shocking video shows the moment a more-than 20,000-pound bus slammed into several cars after the driver suffered a medical emergency.

While the footage captures a chaotic scene of destruction, it also highlights the heroism of a passenger who stepped up to prevent a catastrophe.

On March 18, Metro Route 5 was traveling along Greenwood Avenue when the operator began experiencing a medical emergency. The bus began striking parked vehicles and careening toward a busy intersection.

Video from inside and outside the bus, which FOX 13 Seattle obtained, shows the chaotic moments as passengers realize their bus is out of control.

A split-second decision

The backstory:

Ernie Makinson, a passenger with a background in driving 18-wheelers, didn't hesitate.

Makinson rushed to the front, grabbed the steering wheel, and guided the massive vehicle to a stop against a sidewalk curb.

The stakes couldn't have been higher. Makinson recalls narrowly missing a group of toddlers near the intersection of 85th Street.

No good deed goes unpunished

Despite his bravery, Makinson’s life took a downward spiral following the crash.

In the chaos of the collision, Makinson says his bag was opened and his last few hundred dollars were stolen.

Combined with injuries sustained during the crash that have prevented him from working, Makinson found himself with just two dollars to his name, homeless, unable to work, and living at a local shelter.

Community rallies to help

There is, however, a significant light at the end of the tunnel. After his story first broke, the community rallied together to raise more than $76,000 via GoFundMe to help Makinson get back on his feet.

Until recently, Makinson struggled to navigate the system to access those funds.

FOX 13 Seattle worked alongside Makinson and GoFundMe officials on Friday, to resolve the issue.

GoFundMe confirms the money is now being processed and will soon reach the man who saved so many lives.

King County Metro responds

What they're saying:

King County Metro released a statement praising the "true bravery" of the passengers who intervened.

"We’re grateful to the riders who came to the aid of our transit operator," said Metro General Manager Michelle Allison. "Thank you to Ernie Mackinson, who helped grab the steering wheel and guide the bus away from danger […] they proved they are the best riders in the world."

The transit agency confirmed the bus operator is currently on the path to recovery. Metro is also working to process claims for the owners of the vehicles damaged during the incident.

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