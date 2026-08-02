Seattle weather: Spotty Sunday showers, heating up this week

After Saturday's "Particularly Dangerous Situation" with critical fire risk in Central and Eastern Washington, the high winds will subside today. Fire danger is forecast to remain elevated to high as the hot, dry conditions will persist into the coming days.

We are tracking a slight chance for thunderstorms in the North Cascades Sunday. We will monitor any potential for lightning through the afternoon.

Fire risk levels will be elevated today east of the Cascades as hot and dry conditions persist. (FOX13 Seattle)

A stubborn convergence zone will bring light showers to parts of the Puget Sound lowlands, mainly around the King and Snohomish County area. Skies are forecast to clear throughout the day with chances of showers. Winds are forecast to be much calmer today, allowing the Blue Angels to fly for this last day of Seafair.

A weak disturbance will drop in from the north, bringing a chance for a few light showers with it.

What's next:

Afternoon highs will be a little cooler today in the wake of Saturday's front. Forecast highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s by later today, once the clouds clear out. While the morning will be cool, afternoon Seafair events will be very comfortable.

Cooler day in the wake of Saturday's cold front, not as breezy today.

Coming off the cooler weekend, the upcoming week will be warming up with highs around the low 90s. Wildfire smoke will increase beginning Monday–Thursday. Skies are forecast to become hazy, with an impact on air quality the next few days.

Warming up this week with many seeing highs near 90 degrees.

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