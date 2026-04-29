The Brief Marysville detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was discovered inside a garbage can on Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene along Grove Street just before 5 p.m. and confirmed the woman was dead. Investigators are asking the public for tips regarding any recent odd or suspicious activity in the area.



Marysville police have launched a suspicious death investigation after a body was found in a garbage can Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers were called to the scene along Grove Street near 74th Street Northeast just before 5 p.m. following a report of a person found in a garbage can.

Upon arrival, police confirmed a woman found at the scene was dead.

Marysville police investigate a suspicious death on Grove Street on April 29, 2026. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Marysville detectives have been on-scene for several hours processing evidence and canvassing the area. The body has since been released to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

What we don't know:

The Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the woman, along with her cause and manner of death at a later date. Police have not identified any suspects in the case.

"We are in the very early stages of this investigation and have a lot of work in front of us to determine what took place," the Marysville Police Department said in a press release.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have seen something that seemed odd or suspicious in the area recently to contact investigators at 360-363-8378.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

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