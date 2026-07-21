Seattle Fleet Week 2026 begins with free ship tours at Pier 66

The Brief Seattle Fleet Week is back, bringing U.S. Navy ships and Coast Guard vessels to the waterfront through July 24. Free public ship tours at Pier 66 begin Wednesday, with visitors required to show a government-issued ID and follow entry rules. Fleet Week leads into Seafair weekend, including the Torchlight Parade and Torchlight Run on Saturday.



Seattle Fleet Week has returned to the Seattle Waterfront, as city and Seafair leaders welcome U.S. Navy ships and the U.S. Coast Guard for a week of public events.

Seattle has hosted Fleet Week since 1950 to honor military service members. This year, it's happening from July 21–24, ahead of the Torchlight Parade.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Seattle Fleet Week.

Public ship tours return to Pier 66

What To Know:

Public tours for U.S. Navy ships will run Wednesday, July 22, and Thursday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Seattle's Pier 66. Entry to the event and all ship tours is free.

A U.S. Navy ship with the Space Needle in the background during Seattle Fleet Week. (Photo by Ismael Gonzalez)

All visitors must present a government-issued ID for the tours. Guests must also wear flat-heeled, closed-toe shoes, and large bags or backpacks, strollers, walkers and pets are prohibited.

Additionally, Base Seattle will be open for public visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. The Coast Guard Museum Northwest is also available to tour during the week.

Seafair Torchlight Parade headlines the weekend

What's next:

The Seattle Waterfront festivities continue Saturday, July 25, with the Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade. Pre-parade entertainment begins at 1 p.m. at Pier 62 with a beer garden for adults 21 and older, followed by live music at 2 p.m. and a DJ set from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Kaiser Permanente Seafair Torchlight Run kicks off at 6 p.m. along the waterfront route, followed by the main parade at 7:30 p.m., featuring floats, marching bands, and drill teams. The parade is free to watch along the street, with upgraded grandstand seating available for purchase. The parade will air live on FOX 13 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

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Learn more about Seattle Fleet Week on the Seafair website.

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