North Seattle encampment fire kills 1 man

A man is dead following an early-morning tent fire in North Seattle on Saturday.

According to Seattle Police, this happened just after 7:10 a.m. on Mar. 1 in the Haller Lake neighborhood.

The encampment where the tent fire was reportedly started is on Stone Avenue North and North 135th Street.

According to SPD, officers got a call about a tent on fire. When crews got on scene, they found a man dead inside the tent.

SPD sent the arson and bomb unit as protocol and investigators are treating this as a death investigation with the Seattle fire and police departments.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Seattle police and fire departments.

