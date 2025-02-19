Smash-and-grab robbery damages Kemp's Cannabis in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

The Brief Thieves used a car to crash into Kemp's Cannabis in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood early Wednesday morning, stealing an unknown amount of products before fleeing. Police closed both directions of First Avenue at Denny Way for the investigation but later reopened the roadway. This is the second burglary at Kemp’s Cannabis in recent months, with their SODO location also targeted last month.



Seattle police are investigating after thieves broke into Kemp's Cannabis in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened before 3:30 a.m. on First Avenue near Denny Way.

When FOX 13 Seattle arrived at the scene, a car had crashed into the business' storefront and police had surrounded the scene.

During the investigation, police had to close both directions of First avenue at Denny Way. The roadway later reopened.

The manager of Kemp's Cannabis shared surveillance video of the smash-and-grab.

In the video, it showed about a dozen people in the store taking products. It's not known how much was taken.

When the police arrived, the suspects had left the scene.

Last month, Kemp's Cannabis's SODO location was also hit.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information for this report comes from original interviews from FOX 13's Shawn Chitnis.

