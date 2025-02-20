King County Metro to reopen Seattle bus stops at 12th and Jackson after safety issues

The Brief King County Metro announced it would reopen four bus stops in Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood following a suspension over "frequent illegal activity." Metro Transit Police say the bus stops will now have enhanced cleaning and an increased law enforcement presence. Many people who rely on Metro bus service at 12th and Jackson were also cited as reasons for reopening the stops.



For more than two months, people who get on and off the King County Metro bus at 12th and Jackson in Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood have had to take alternate routes, after King County Metro suspended those bus stops on December 16 following what they called "frequent illegal activity."

On Thursday, Metro announced it will reopen the four bus stops on March 3.

What they're saying:

"While the knee-jerk reaction may be to discontinue service, there is a ton of people in that community that depend on the Metro service," Metro Transit Police Chief Todd Morrell said.

Shaela Clarke rides the bus to and from work.

"It’s been really rough," said Clarke. "I have to go down on either 5th and Jackson and walk all the way over to 12th or I have to go all the way past down there just to get home."

So, what’s made the area safer? At least safe enough to reopen the bus stops. Morrell told FOX 13 there’s now enhanced cleaning and an increased law enforcement presence.

"There is credibility to the notion that when police are around it kind of serves as kryptonite for problem behavior," Morrell said.

While he didn’t have the exact numbers of just how many more law enforcement officers are in the area, he said they’re also instituting what they call a culture of acceptable behavior.

"At the end of the day, if there is criminal conduct around or on our system and we’re not able to find a tenable resolution, then we will have a criminal justice resolution for that," Morrell said.

Clarke has noticed the extra patrols.

"As long as they’re here still and doing their job like they’re supposed to do everything will be fine," Clarke said. "I understand that there’s been a lot of dangerous stuff happening around here which is not nothing new, a lot of dangerous stuff happens everywhere but I totally understand it and I’m glad they’re reopening it."

While 12th and Jackson was cleared Thursday, just a block away, the homeless who were once camped out there were now in a new area.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Metro Transit Police Department.

