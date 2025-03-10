Man shot in leg outside Seattle Safeway, police investigating

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a shooting that happened near a Safeway off Rainier Avenue South Monday night. Police say a woman shot a man in the leg, and no arrests have been made.



Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Monday night.

What we know:

According to police, a woman shot a man in the leg near the Safeway off Rainier Avenue South in the Mt. Baker neighborhood around 8 p.m.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been located.

Seattle police are gathering evidence at the scene and speaking to witnesses.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

