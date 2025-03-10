17-year-old arrested in string of Seattle-area armed robberies

The Brief A 17-year-old boy is in custody in connection to at least 10 armed robberies that happened in the Seattle area in late February. The teen was arrested in Redmond on March 6, and booked into juvenile detention for robbery.



A 17-year-old boy was arrested, accused of being involved in at least 10 armed robberies in the Seattle area in late February.

The backstory:

According to Seattle police, the robberies took place between Feb. 21 and Feb. 24. They targeted gas stations, pizza shops and other stores.

In one of the robberies, police said the suspect pulled out a gun, grabbed a pizza shop clerk, and put the gun to his stomach while demanding money from the register. It happened near South Jackson Street and 18th Avenue South in Seattle's Central District neighborhood.

17-year-old suspect points gun in pizza shop, second suspect stands by door. (via SPD Blotter)

Seattle police also described another robbery, where suspects pointed guns and demanded money from a convenience store clerk in the Rainier Beach area. The incident reportedly caused the clerk to run outside and ask a nearby driver to call 911.

The teen was arrested in Redmond on March 6, and booked into juvenile detention for robbery. The arrest was made in partnership with Seattle, Bellevue and Redmond Police.

Police said community tips, surveillance video, and physical and digital evidence helped detectives track down the suspect.

The investigations into the armed robberies are ongoing, as it appears there may be another suspect involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story is from an SPD Blotter post from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

