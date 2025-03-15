WSU students face 12-18 inches of snow driving back from spring break

The Brief Thursday is the first day of spring. NWS Seattle forecasts 1-1.5 feet of snow throughout the mountains. Class starts for WSU students on Monday, following spring break.



Washington State University students are facing treacherous road conditions following spring break due to a late-season snowstorm.

Less than a week out from the first day of spring, the National Weather Service of Seattle is forecasting the mountains will get hit with a foot to a foot-and-a-half of snow.

Snow causing dangerous road conditions on mountain passes

Trooper Rick Johnson with Washington State Patrol tells FOX 13 Seattle that officials responded to several crashes due to the weather, and they expect more will come throughout the week.

What they're saying:

"My car was doing just fine, up until I got to Snoqualmie Pass. So, I pulled into this gas station, and i was like, ‘I don’t know what else to do," said Shanice Flom.

What started out as a solo trip to the eastern side of the state for Flom, turned into a unplanned weekend getaway, when her family drove out to rescue her.

"I thought it was spring. It’s March. I thought it would be totally fine. It’s the middle of March. "I thought it would be fine, but it’s not," she said.

She was not the only one not expecting the winter weather.

"This is definitely a little chilly for me," said Quinn Elkins.

Elkins, a WSU student, was filling up her tank at a gas station at Snoqualmie Pass while wearing shorts, despite freezing temperatures and snow falling on the mountains.

Local perspective:

She tells FOX 13 Seattle she has to get back to Pullman for work by Sunday.

"A lot of us don’t have a choice, because we drove one-way, and we can’t leave our cars back here for college, so we all have to do this drive," she said.

Elkins tells us the weather came as a surprise to her and her family.

"I told her at dinner. I said, 'I hate to break it to you, mom, but I’m going to drive in a snowstorm,’" she said.

What you need to know

If you have to travel across the state this weekend, make sure to check the status of the passes before you leave.

