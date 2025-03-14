Seattle weather: Weekend rain and mountain snow returns

The Brief Spotty showers will be around as we celebrate St Patrick's Day on Monday. We get a short break with a mainly dry day on Wednesday before rain returns. A disturbance to our south will increase lowland rain chances and mountain snow beginning Friday night.



Unsettled weather around Western Washington continues into the weekend. A disturbance to our south will increase lowland rain chances and mountain snow beginning Friday night.

Some instability may lead to isolated showers with brief downpours of rain, hail, gusty winds and some lightning. Rainfall totals through the weekend may close in on 1" in many locations.

A disturbance to our south will increase rain and mountain snow this weekend.

Snow levels will lower to around 2000' this weekend with plenty of snow on the way to our passes. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect early Saturday morning through late morning on Sunday.

The passes could easily pick up close to a foot of snow this weekend. Drivers should be prepared for winter driving conditions. Take it slow on the roads and monitor the passes for changing weather conditions.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Washington Cascades for this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Gray, cool and breezy conditions will keep our afternoon highs below seasonable averages. Morning lows will start near 40 and only warm into the upper 40s during the day.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s on Saturday.

Spotty showers will be around as we celebrate St Patrick's Day on Monday. We get a short break with a mainly dry day on Wednesday before rain returns in time for the first day of Spring on Thursday.

A gray and soggy weekend ahead, but we'll see a break in the rain by the middle of next week with highs back near normal.

The Source: Information for this article comes from original FOX 13 reporting.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Fire destroys, damages multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle lot

Bryan Kohberger defense ramps up legal maneuvers in bid to keep Idaho murders suspect off death row

Major TSA change to shorten airport security wait times, DHS says: What to know

Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh Steelers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.