Man arrested for Pierce County homicide after fraudulent suicide call

The Brief Pierce County deputies were dispatched to a suicide call in Fox Island on Sunday. Authorities said they found a woman dead at the scene, and her death was not consistent with suicide. Deputies arrested a 29-year-old



Pierce County deputies arrested a man for a homicide investigation, alleging he called and falsely reported a woman died by suicide.

Deputies were dispatched Sunday to a suicide call on Fox Island, west of Tacoma. According to the sheriff's office, they arrived and found a 27-year-old woman died from unspecified injuries.

Authorities determined the evidence was inconsistent with a suicide, and developed probable cause to arrest a 29-year-old man.

The sheriff's office did not specify the nature of the woman's death, and it is unknown what led up to it.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org

Disaster Distress Helpline : CALL or TEXT 1-800-985-5990 (press 2 for Spanish)

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

