Man arrested for Pierce County homicide after fraudulent suicide call

Published  April 21, 2025 5:52pm PDT
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a man for a homicide investigation, alleging he called and falsely reported a woman died by suicide.

Deputies were dispatched Sunday to a suicide call on Fox Island, west of Tacoma. According to the sheriff's office, they arrived and found a 27-year-old woman died from unspecified injuries.

Authorities determined the evidence was inconsistent with a suicide, and developed probable cause to arrest a 29-year-old man.

The sheriff's office did not specify the nature of the woman's death, and it is unknown what led up to it.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

