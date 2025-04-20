Family speaks after suspected DUI driver slams into 3 cars in Olympia, WA

The Brief A pregnant woman and her teen daughter were among the victims of multiple crashes in Olympia. One driver, suspected of driving under the influence, is accused of hitting several cars in the area. Dashcam footage caught the crash on camera.



A terrifying situation unfolded in Olympia when a driver slammed into multiple cars, including one carrying a pregnant woman and her teenage daughter, according to Lacey Police.

FOX 13 talked with Clarissa Alvarado, who is eight months pregnant. She has said that since the crash happened, she is now afraid to get behind the wheel of a car and drive. Her family should be getting ready to welcome a new member to their family, but instead they’re now dealing with insurance claims after their car was totaled in the crash.

The backstory:

On Apr. 15, Alvarado and her 14-year-old daughter were stopped at a light. "I happen to look up in my rearview mirror and I see this huge white truck just coming in," Alvarado said.

Dashcam video captured the truck ramming into the Alvarado family’s red car. "It was very, very scary. I didn’t know what to do," Alvarado said. At first, she thought it was an accident, until the truck hit them a second time at full force. "It’s scary, because in that moment I didn’t realize how severe it was from being inside the vehicle and then, seeing that dashcam footage played back, he’s pretty much on top of us," Alvarado said.

Photos show the entire back side of her car smashed in and mangled.

Physically, Alvarado and her daughter are okay except for some body aches, but emotionally and mentally, they’re both having trouble sleeping now.

"I constantly replay that image in my head," Alvarado said.

What's next:

Lacey Police arrested the driver on multiple charges, including DUI, felony and misdemeanor hit-and-run, as well as malicious mischief. They told FOX 13, the driver hit a total of three cars.

Alvarado is grateful that she and her daughter walked away from this and knows it could have been much worse, but since she and her husband shared that car, they’ve now started a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

The Source: Information for this article comes from Lacey Police and original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

