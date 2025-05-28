More than 30 people arrested in controversial Seattle protests

The Brief Over 30 arrests occurred at conservative Christian rallies in Seattle, met with pro-LGBTQ counterprotests. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell labeled the group "extreme right-wing," prompting demands for his apology or resignation. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has yet to receive charging decisions for the arrested individuals.



In about five days, more than 30 people have been arrested at conservative Christian rallies in Seattle.

The group behind the conservative Christian "Mayday USA" rallies states on their website they are anti-abortion, anti-LGBTQ, and stand against religious persecution.

The backstory:

On Saturday, the conservative Christian group held a rally at Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park. The park is located in Seattle’s Capitol Hill district, a historically gay neighborhood.

Pro-LGBTQ counterprotesters swarmed the conservative Christian rally, and Seattle Police report they arrested 23 people.

Counterprotest at Cal Anderson Park on May 24, 2025.

Following the violence over the weekend, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell released a statement calling the conservative Christian group "extreme right-wing."

The conservative Christian group held another rally on Tuesday on the steps of city hall, demanding the mayor apologize or resign.

Once again, counterprotesters attended. Seattle Police report they arrested eight people on Tuesday.

What's next:

However, what happens next is uncertain.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office tells FOX 13 Seattle police have not sent them charging decisions for any of the cases from both Saturday’s and Tuesday’s protests.

Officials with the city attorney’s office tell FOX 13 Seattle they have received three referrals from Seattle Police for protesters.

The city attorney’s office said those cases are still under review.

The Source: Information in this story came from a statement from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

