Elected officials urge for peace in preparation of Seattle protest

The Brief Anti-Trump protests are planned throughout Seattle on Saturday. Elected leaders are urging protesters to remain peaceful. Seattle Police have already arrested eight people this week in previous protests.



On Friday, a who’s who of elected leaders spoke to the community during a press conference saying they stand with protesters' rights to freedom of speech, but do not want to see any violence.

A massive nationwide anti-Trump movement is scheduled for Saturday.

The "No Kings" day protest coincides with President Trump’s birthday. There are hundreds of events scheduled across the country, including dozens in western Washington.

The protests are also on the same day as several large events in Seattle, including the University of Washington graduation and a Mariners game.

Seattle Police have already arrested eight people at an anti-ICE protest earlier in the week. That protest left the Seattle Federal building defaced with anti-Trump, ICE, and government graffiti.

Elected leaders urging for peace

"I support, to put it mildly, the right of people to have their voices heard," said Washington Governor Bob Ferguson. "I have, like I suspect the people behind me, attended many protests myself," he added.

Ferguson was joined by U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, King County Executive Shannon Braddock, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, and several other speakers.

Each elected leader had a similar message, standing in support of protesters, but not with violence or destruction.

Local leaders worry the federal government may target Seattle

"Don’t give Donald Trump an excuse to try to federalize the National Guard here in Washington state like he did in California. He wants to be able to say we cannot handle our own public safety issues here in Washington State," said Ferguson.

Over the last few weeks, Seattle has gotten the attention of the Trump administration following a protest on the University of Washington’s campus that reportedly caused more than $1 million in damage, as well as violent clashes during protests between Conservative Christian protesters and counterprotests.

With thousands of extra people in Seattle this weekend, elected leaders hope to avoid any issues that could get more federal involvement in the state.

"To all of those planning to demonstrate this weekend. We encourage you to raise your voice against that which you do not agree with and support those who are being wronged, but do not take the bait and confuse destruction for defense," King County Executive Shannon Braddock.

For continuous updates on these anticipated protests, tune into the FOX Local App for live coverage all the way through Saturday.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Costco to offer early shopping hours for Executive Members. Here's what to know

Lone survivor of Air India crash reportedly recalls "loud noise" after takeoff

8 people arrested during anti-ICE protest in Seattle

Home of Seattle rapper Macklemore invaded, nanny maced: police

WA deputies arrest teens for pistol-whipping boy, armed robberies

Cyberattack hits supplier to Whole Foods and PCC; could impact store supplies

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.