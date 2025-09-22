Upwards of 20 shots fired during West Seattle shooting

The Brief A man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times in West Seattle on Monday afternoon. Police are investigating the shooting, with over 20 rounds fired; the suspect remains at large. Residents are urged to check security cameras and report any footage to Seattle PD detectives.



A man is recovering at Harborview after being shot multiple times in West Seattle Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at around 3 p.m. near 9432 27th Avenue Southwest, just east of Roxhill Park.

What we know:

The victim was still listed as being in serious condition at last check Monday night. Residents say they were surprised he survived as they heard dozens of rounds fired as he fell to the ground.

"We heard a lot of shots," said Basha Abdella, a neighbor.

Abdella was in the apartment building next door when the shots rang out, two bullets piercing the side of his car, which was parked on the street.

"This area here, there is an electric charger area, and also a tire area. They shot two times," said Abdella, pointing to where the bullets hit his vehicle.

Another silver sedan also appeared to have been struck by a bullet. Police say the early investigation determined upwards of 20 shots were fired, while some residents believe there were more.

"We did find rounds by the victims as well as rounds in another area, of different calibers," said Detective Brian Pritchard with the Seattle Police Department.

Police say the 31-year-old was hit multiple times in the arm and leg on the left side.

Seattle PD's Gun Violence Reduction Unit is trying to determine if the victim returned fire.

"We are looking for footage around the area to try to determine where the shots came from, who the shots came from. Try to determine who the suspects are," said Pritchard.

What they're saying:

"I have to change it or fix it, really bad for me," said Abdella.

Although he says he would consider moving, he can't for now.

"Hard to live here, we have no choice," he said.

Police say the shooting suspect is still on the loose.

Investigators are asking people in the area to stay vigilant and check their security cameras. If you have any security video of the shooting, or of the suspect or vehicle, SPD is asking that you reach out to detectives.

