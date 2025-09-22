Man seriously injured in West Seattle shooting, police investigating

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in serious condition Monday afternoon. It happened in West Seattle near Roxhill Park around 3 p.m. A man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and leg. No suspects are in custody.



A man was hospitalized in serious condition following a shooting in West Seattle Monday afternoon.

What we know:

It happened in the area of 27th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Roxbury Street, near Roxhill Park.

Seattle police officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 3 p.m. and located a victim at the scene. A 31-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his left arm and left leg.

Police said they located multiple bullet casings of different calibers, both by the victim and in an area nearby. Several buildings near the scene were also damaged in the shooting.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Any witnesses with information about the incident or the shooting suspect(s) is asked to call 911.

