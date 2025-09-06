Man killed, driver arrested after hit-and-run on SR-99 off-ramp in Seattle

The Brief A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Seattle early Saturday morning after he was found unresponsive on the off-ramp from State Route 99 to Spokane Street. Police arrested a man in the area after they located a car with damage consistent with the collision.



A man is dead and another man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash in Seattle early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Before 4 a.m., the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) received reports of an object on the off-ramp from State Route 99 to Spokane Street.

The Seattle Response Team confirmed the object was an unresponsive man, prompting Seattle police and medics to respond.

When officers and fire arrived at the scene, they found a man with a significant head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man had been hit by a driver and during the investigation, officers found a car in the area with damage on the front end.

Detectives arrested a man in connection with the deadly crash.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Seattle Police Department's Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at 206-684-8923.

