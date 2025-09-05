Man shot, critically injured in Seattle International District shooting

The Brief A man is in critical condition after being shot near South Jackson Street in Seattle's Chinatown-International District. Police report the shooting followed an altercation between the suspect and victim. Detectives are investigating the incident and urge anyone with information to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line.



Seattle police are actively investigating a shooting that left a man in critical condition Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 3:48 p.m. near South Jackson Street and 12th Avenue South, in the Chinatown-International District.

There, police found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body, near his shoulder. Officers provided aid until medics arrived and took the victim to Harborview Medical Center. At the time, the man was in critical condition.

Police said they discovered the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation shortly before the shooting. The suspect reportedly fired multiple rounds, striking the victim and damaging an electric transformer.

The suspect fled northbound on 12th Avenue in a light-colored vehicle, according to SPD. The suspect's identity is currently unknown.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

