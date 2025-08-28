Woman injured in shooting in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

The Brief A 21-year-old woman was shot in Seattle's Chinatown-International District on Thursday afternoon. The suspect fled the scene, and police are actively investigating the incident. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line.



Seattle police say a woman was shot in the Chinatown-International District on Thursday, and an investigation is underway.

What we know:

Police said a 21-year-old woman was struck by gunfire on South King Street near 12th Avenue South Thursday afternoon.

SPD initially posted about the shooting just before 2 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene, and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department and Seattle Fire Department.

