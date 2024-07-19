Seattle clerk shoots knife-wielding burglar in self-defense, police say

A man who broke into a Seattle business overnight was shot by a clerk who was asleep when the burglary occurred, according to Seattle Police.

The armed clerk fired in self-defense, as the suspect was believed to be armed with a knife.

The suspect suffered significant injuries to his hand. Police say he left a long blood trail as he fled the scene.

Featured article

The break-in happened around 2 a.m. Friday at a business on Rainier Avenue South near South Adams Street, in the Mount Baker neighborhood. The clerk was apparently asleep inside the business before being woken up by the break-in.

Officers located the suspect about a block up Rainier Avenue and treated him for his gunshot wound. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

The suspect remains under arrest for burglary. Police say the victim cooperated with detectives and his gun was recovered as evidence.

This incident remains under investigation.

