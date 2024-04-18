North Cascade Highway reopens Friday

The North Cascades Highway, State Route 20, will reopen at 10 a.m. Friday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The department closed the 37-mile (59-kilometer) scenic route between milepost 134 at Ross Dam Trailhead on the west side and at milepost 171 at the Silver Star Gate on the east side every winter when weather, snow conditions and avalanche danger pose a threat to drivers and maintenance crews.

WSDOT officials are reminding travelers to be prepared for potential snow and ice on Washington passes.

They also said facilities with the US Forest Service and National Park Service are not yet open for the season.

Typically, the road reopens in May.

Last month, WSDOT crews started their annual spring clearing of North Cascades Highway.

