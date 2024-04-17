Alaska Airlines flight delays, cancelations at Sea-Tac Airport from earlier ground stop

A ground stop for all Alaska Airlines flights Wednesday morning caused dozens of delays at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

As of 10:10 a.m., there were 146 total delays at SEA Airport and one cancelation, according to FlightAware.

Ninety-nine of those delayed flights were on Alaska Airlines and 19 were on Horizon Air, a subsidiary of Alaska Air Group, also headquartered in SeaTac, Washington.

Other cities with more than a dozen delays included: Chicago, both O'Hare and Midway, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, Baltimore-Washington International, LAX, Denver, Houston (IAH), Miami, Detroit and Minneapolis-St. Paul.

What caused the Alaska Airlines ground stop?

Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-8 (Alaska Airlines)

Alaska Airlines briefly grounded all flights Wednesday due to a technical issue.

The Seattle-based airline said in a statement it requested a ground stop for all Alaska and Horizon air flights out of an abundance of caution after it "experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance."

The ground stop lasted from about 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Pacific time, when flights began resuming. The airline said it expected residual delays throughout the day and recommended that travelers check their flight status before heading to the airport.

More headlines from FOX 13:

Boeing whistleblower to testify before Senate committee

Congress summons Boeing's CEO to testify on its jetliner safety following new whistleblower charges

Boeing 737 makes emergency landing in Idaho due to warning light

Southwest Boeing 737 engine flight from Denver loses engine cover

Boeing pays Alaska Airlines $160 million for 737-9 MAX door plug blowout

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.

The grounding came as Senate committees held dual hearings Wednesday examining allegations of major safety failures at Boeing, which has been pushed into crisis mode since a door-plug panel blew off a 737 Max jetliner during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.