Boeing whistleblower to testify before Senate committee

A Boeing whistleblower will testify on Capitol Hill in front of a Senate committee on Wednesday.

Back-to-back hearings on the company’s defective planes are scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. PDT. FOX 13 will stream it live in the player at the top of this article.

The hearings come as a congressional panel made up of aviation and safety experts reports there is a "broken safety culture" at Boeing.

In the first session, they will review a final report put together by a panel of experts who say they found serious flaws with how Boeing handles safety across the company.

In the second hearing, we are expecting to hear from a Boeing engineer and whistleblower, Sam Salehpour.

Salehpour says he went to the company’s higher-ups years ago about hasty work and dangerous manufacturing practices, saying that shortcuts were being taken to physically force plane pieces together.

He says the 787 Dreamliner was not properly fastened and could eventually break apart, causing "potentially catastrophic safety risks".

We know another whistleblower, the former manager of Boeing’s 737 program Ed Pierson, and two other aviation technical experts are also on the witness list.

Boeing’s been consistent with saying they are cooperating with lawmakers' requests but says Salehpour’s claims are false.

This, of course, all comes as the company is caught up in investigations by the FAA, the NTSB and the Department of Justice over a lengthy list of safety and manufacturing problems, two devastating crashes and that door plug blowout.

Washington State Senator Maria Cantwell is chair of that senate committee.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.