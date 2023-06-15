New area code coming to Seattle once '206' phone numbers run out

The Seattle area will likely run out of ‘206’-area code phone numbers by the end of 2025, so the state is launching a new area code to pick up where 206 leaves off.

The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) on Thursday announced the new area code—564—will take over after the last 206 phone numbers are used up. Currently, the 206 area code services most of the Seattle area, parts of King County and parts of Kitsap County.

For example, the number for the City of Seattle's Customer Service Bureau is (206) 684-2489, and Seattle Police's non-emergency number is (206) 625-5011.

According to a projection from the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, the 206 area code will run out of phone numbers by the end of 2025. Originally, the UTC planned to roll out a new area code in 2000, but delayed this until 2017 as the state and federal government saw success conserving phone numbers. In 2017, the 564 area code was going to be overlaid on 360-area phone numbers.

Current 206-area code phone numbers will not change.

There is no slated time for the new area code to roll out; UTC says they will roll out once no more 206-area code numbers are available.