Crews testing fire hydrants throughout Seattle; residents may experience temporary discolored water

From now through the fall, Seattle residents may experience temporary discolored water in their homes.

Officials said crews with Seattle Public Utilities and the Seattle Fire Department are testing all fire hydrants in the city.

They are making sure hydrants are working properly and will provide enough water when needed for fire fighting.

This is a yearly test and done during the warmer months.

Crews have started testing, which will last through the Fall. Testing will happen between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Anyone who lives near a fire hydrant that has been tested may experience water discoloration for up to a few hours.

Officials said this is normal, temporary and the water is still safe.

Anyone who experiences discolored water should run the cold water for a few minutes to see if it clears up or is still discolored. If the water does not clear up, residents should call SPU’s 24/7 Operations Response Center at 206-386-1800.