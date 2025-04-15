Several people airlifted after multi-car crash in Mason County, WA

The Brief Two cars crashed in Mason County on Monday afternoon, causing several injuries. The injuries are listed as serious and required airlifting, according to WSP.



At least five people were airlifted out of a crash site in Mason County on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was on State Route 302 near Allyn, Washington and involved a Subaru SUV and Ford truck.

Crash site in Mason County with image from inside the Ford truck where WSP troopers say some occupants were riding on the floor of the cab and not in a seat.

In the truck alone, there were five people airlifted with injuries. Three of those people were not in seats, but rather were sitting on the floor of the cab at the time of the crash, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Washington State Patrol.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Drunken night caught on bodycam costs Mercer Island cop his rank

FEMA denies $34M in funds for WA bomb cyclone relief, gives no explanation

1997 WA cold case victim identified; Gary Ridgway not ruled out

2 charged in brutal Burien kidnapping, attempted murder

Watch: Coyote gets 'booped' by its potential rodent dinner

Red Robin launching Bottomless Burger Pass for National Burger Month

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.