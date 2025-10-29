1 injured in semi crash on Highway 18 near Snoqualmie, WA

The Brief A semi-truck crashed into a tree on westbound State Route 18 near Tiger Mountain Summit after 6 a.m. Wednesday, resulting in one person being taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The incident blocked one westbound lane at milepost 25, and the Washington State Department of Transportation warned drivers to expect lengthy closures and delays in the area.



One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a semi-truck crash Wednesday morning on State Route 18 near Snoqualmie.

What we know:

The crash happened after 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Tiger Mountain Summit at milepost 25.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, a semi crashed into a tree and was off the roadway.

The driver had some lacerations and a bump on the head. The person was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

(Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson)

The crash blocked one of the lanes, and officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation said the closure may be lengthy. The drivers in the area should plan for delays.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

