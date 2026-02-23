WSDOT to close northbound I-405 in Bellevue, WA overnight for sign work

The Brief WSDOT plans an overnight full closure on northbound I-405 in Bellevue from 11 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday for sign bridge removal and new signage installation. The closure will impact on- and off-ramps at Coal Creek Parkway Southeast and the I-405/I-90 connection, with a signed detour in place. The work is part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes project to improve travel reliability, add lanes, and support transit and freight.



The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers to expect an overnight full closure of the northbound I-405 in Bellevue on Monday.

(WSDOT)

According to WSDOT, crews will be removing a sign bridge and installing new signage between Coal Creek Parkway Southeast and I-90 starting at 11 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23 until 4 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24. A signed detour will be in place.

WSDOT will be closing off the following on- and off-ramps:

Coal Creek Parkway Southeast on-ramp to northbound I-405.

Northbound I-405 on-ramp to eastbound/westbound I-90.

Crews are encouraging drivers to "know before you go", travel during off-peak hours and, if possible, delay travel to minimize backups.

Why is I-405 in Bellevue closed tonight?

Big picture view:

This work is part of WSDOT’s I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes project, aimed at easing some of the state’s worst congestion. The project will add new lanes and create a two-lane express toll lane system, linking existing HOV and ETL networks from Bellevue to Lynnwood and connecting to the SR-167 HOT lanes. The improvements are designed to improve travel reliability, support transit and freight and accommodate the new I-405 Bus Rapid Transit line included in the Sound Transit 3 plan.

For more information, visit WSDOT’s website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

