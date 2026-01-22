Suspect shot, killed during standoff in Lacey, WA

Detectives are investigating after a suspect was shot and killed during a SWAT standoff on Wednesday evening in Lacey.

What we know:

The Washington State Office of Independent Investigations (OII) responded around 5:30 p.m. to reports of a "deadly force" incident at an apartment complex near 45th Avenue Southeast and College Street Southeast.

According to investigators, the incident began with an armed suspect barricaded inside a unit.

While the Thurston County Sheriff's Office assisted Lacey police in evacuating residents, gunfire was exchanged between a SWAT team and the suspect.

Despite life-saving efforts, the suspect died at the scene.

No officers were injured.

It's not known what led up to the incident but the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Office of Independent Investigations, Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders and the Lacey Police Department.



