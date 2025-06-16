In-N-Out Ridgefield now hiring for its first WA restaurant

Washington is officially one step closer to seeing its first In-N-Out location open to customers.

In-N-Out is now hiring part-time store associates for its restaurant at 5714 Pioneer Street in Ridgefield, Washington.

Construction of Washington state's first In-N-Out Burger is advancing steadily in Ridgefield, with recent developments indicating a potential opening soon. (Screenshot from In-N-Out Ridgefield, WA Facebook group)

What they're saying:

"This job is what In-N-Out is all about: serving customers the freshest, highest quality foods and providing them with a friendly experience in a sparkling clean environment. At In-N-Out, our work environment is fast-paced, fun, and team-oriented," read the job listing.

The fast food giant does not require previous experience and everyone starts as a Level 1 Store Associate, and training up from there is provided at all levels, according to the company.

When is the Washington In-N-Out opening?

In an In-N-Out Ridgefield, WA community forum on Facebook, administrator Steve Mathis noted, "We anticipate it will open sometime between the middle of June and the middle of July."

The signs points to an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Alhambra, California on August 30, 2018. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The backstory:

The Ridgefield In-N-Out is situated off I-5 at Pioneer Street, within the Union Ridge Town Center, adjacent to establishments like Costco and McDonald's.

According to the Columbian, the restaurant is designed to include a covered patio, 76 parking stalls and a drive-thru capable of accommodating 46 vehicles. In alignment with city preferences, the building will feature darker colors and alternative materials, deviating from the chain's traditional red-and-white aesthetic.

The Source: Information in this story came from In N Out.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Costco to offer early shopping hours for Executive Members. Here's what to know

Lone survivor of Air India crash reportedly recalls "loud noise" after takeoff

8 people arrested during anti-ICE protest in Seattle

Home of Seattle rapper Macklemore invaded, nanny maced: police

WA deputies arrest teens for pistol-whipping boy, armed robberies

Cyberattack hits supplier to Whole Foods and PCC; could impact store supplies

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.