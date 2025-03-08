In-N-Out construction progresses in Ridgefield, WA

The Brief Washington is on its way to getting its first In-N-Out restaurant. Construction is progressing, with exterior walls recently being raised. Corporate staff have yet to confirm the official opening date.



Ridgefield is getting an In-N-Out. Construction has been moving forward at both locations there and in Vancouver, Washington.

Right now, the closest In-N-Out in operation is in Keizer, Oregon, a roughly three-and-a-half-hour drive from Seattle.

Construction work is coming along on the Ridgefield site, with the wooden frame of the building erected in the past couple of weeks.

What they're saying:

As for when the restaurants will be up and running, making the first In-N-Outs in Washington, Vice President of Store Development Mike Abbate tells us the opening dates is not finalized as of Friday.

The company previously stated the restaurant would open in 2025.

"Our construction work continues to progress at our future locations in Ridgefield and Vancouver, but we haven’t yet finalized an opening date for either location. We’ll be sure to send you our press release when more information is finalized.

We very much look forward to serving both the Ridgefield and Vancouver communities, and we appreciate our Customers in Washington who have shared their anticipation of our arrival with us."

The Source: Information for this article comes from the In-N-Out store development vice president.

