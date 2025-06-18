'He tried to gouge out my eyes': Video shows attack on Queen Anne business owner

The Brief A small business owner in Queen Anne was attacked by a man during a pop-up event outside her shop. The suspect, Jibri Kambui, is also facing charges for another assault on the same day. Friends have started a fundraiser to help the owner recover and reopen her shop.



A traumatic attack on a small business owner in Queen Anne was caught on video.

It happened outside The Uncommon Cottage, a gift shop at the corner of Roy and Queen Anne Avenue.

For The Uncommon Cottage gift shop owner, Jennafah Dawn Singer, selling gifts is its own art form.

The former New Yorker spells her name with an "ah."

"It’s a New York thing, Jennafah, "er" people from Brooklyn don’t really say their "r’s."

She also throws her support behind local artists.

"I’ve been trying to do all these art events and different things to move my store in a positive direction," said Jennafah.

On Sunday, she'd set up a pop-up tent outside to showcase local talent when cell phone video captured the dark turn of events.

"We started to see someone coming down Queen Anne Avenue, acting crazy, screaming erratically, starting to attack cars and windows," she said.

The man is accused of then setting his sights on their tent, swearing as he approached.

"The moment I said this was my shop, that’s when he turned all of his menace to me," she said.

The video showing what happens next is hard for her to watch.

"The first time I actually watched it I actually screamed out loud," said Jennafah.

First, the man threatened her.

"He said to me I’m going to gouge out my eyes," said Jennafah. "I turn around….‘I’m going to gouge out your eyes’.

"That’s when I immediately turn around, and you see me walking away and then he says it louder, ‘I’m going to gouge out your eyes!’"

Video shows her turning away hoping to defuse the situation, and that's when he wraps his hands around her head from behind, and presses into her eyes.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"I pushed him away the first time, and then he doubled down on me. He pushed his fingers actually into and, trying to gut out my eyes," said Jennafah.

Witnesses pulled him off of her, including an artist who said that he bit her on the hand as she tried to intervene. The group eventually forced him to the ground and helped to hold him until police arrived.

Friends started an online fundraiser to help Jennafah re-open after she had to close for a few days due to a concussion, eye injuries and pain.

The fundrasier will also help her continue her work towards becoming an artist co-op and collective. She's also staying positive and thanking those who showed uncommon bravery to save her and the Uncommon Cottage.

"I’m really beyond grateful, let's put it that way," said Jennafah. "If he had been given the chance, he would have killed me. I really feel that."

Jail records show the suspect is Jibri Kambui. He's also facing other charges in King County for a different assault that same day. Documents state he's charged with beating his girlfriend with a glass bottle during a mental health episode that arose after the two had eaten mushroom gummies on June 15th.

The victim reported that the defendant hit her several times with a glass bottle, and twisted her head and neck with such extreme force that she believed he was trying to twist her head off. He was also accused of attempting to stab her in the ribs, and she told police he stomped on her.

In addition to the fundraiser, you can also support Jennafah by shopping at the Uncommon Cottage shop at Roy and Queen Anne Avenue. She hopes she's feeling well enough to open for the Queen Anne art walk Thursday and also hopes to open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Source: Information in this story came from GoFundMe, court documents from King County Superior Court and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

