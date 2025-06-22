Commentary: Raleigh's at-bats are becoming must-see TV in potentially historic summer ahead

Twenty seven years ago, our nation was captivated by what was then an unprecedented home run race.

Since spurned for being part of the Steroid Era, I bring it up tonight only to remind everyone of the night-to-night excitement and intrigue that "Summer of '98" brought.

Because thanks to Cal Raleigh, I’m starting to have similar feelings now.

Raleigh hit his 31st home run of the season today in Chicago - his third of the series. Over the weekend, he not only broke Johnny Bench’s record for most home runs by a catcher before the All-Star Break in major league history, he’s just four away from tying Ken Griffey Junior’s first-half franchise record of 35 homers before the break. And he’s still got 20 games to do it.

Even more notably, Raleigh is now on pace to hit 66 home runs this season. That would be the most by any player outside of the Steroid Era – and just the second non-Steroid Era player to surpass Roger Maris.

What we’re seeing… is truly historic.

Now, we can extrapolate numbers all day long. With 86 games left, the season’s not even halfway done. But for me, and for an increasing number of Mariners fans, Raleigh’s at-bats have started to become must-see events. And it’s reminiscent of the way many of us felt back in 1998 with Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, and then three years later with Barry Bonds’ run to 73.

Except Cal is Seattle’s. He’s ours. And he’s doing it the right way. Actually multiple ways, given he’s doing so from both sides of the plate.

Need I remind you that Cal is the first player in history to hit two home runs from the left side of the plate in one game, two home runs from the right side in another, and a home run from both sides of the plate in the same game… all in the same season. His six multi-home run games this season has also tied Mike Piazza for the most in a season. And he’s done all this before July!

Not even a month ago, I alerted everyone that a ten dollar bet on Aaron Judge to win AL MVP would net only 33 cents if he won, but the same bet on Raleigh would bet $900.

As of today, Raleigh’s odds have gone from 90-to-1 to just 9-to-1. That $900 payoff has plummeted to 90. It means people are starting to take notice.

The point is, it’s not hyperbole to think that we could be witnessing the best season by a catcher in league history. And it’s not excessive hype to point out the historic pace he’s on. And there’s no question that without him, the M’s wouldn’t be anywhere close in the Wild Card race this year.

Frankly, it’s the first time I regret the Steroid Era ever happened. Because without it, Raleigh would be a household name by now.

And the "Summer of 25" would have potential to be one that changed baseball forever – without the cloud of suspicion and eventual confirmation that it was tainted by steroids.