Bellevue police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

The Brief Bellevue police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning. Simeon Wiens was last seen at 6:19 a.m. wearing a blue Under Armour sweatshirt.



The Bellevue Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning.

Simeon Wiens was last seen at 6:19 a.m. on July 11 at 158th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 33rd Street, near the Sunset Village shopping center in Bellevue.

He was last seen wearing a blue Under Armour sweatshirt.

Police do not believe Simeon is a danger to himself.

If you see Wiens, please call 911.

The Source: Information in this story came from a social media post from the Bellevue Police Department.

