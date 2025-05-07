The Brief One Washington city stands out among the rest when it comes to expensive homes. Medina in King County ranked 10th among all U.S. ZIP codes for average home value, Zillow data reveals.



One Washington city stands out among the rest when it comes to expensive homes, a new study reveals.

Medina, in King County, Washington, ranked tenth overall among the richest ZIP codes in the U.S., according to Zillow home value data.

The research study, conducted by Oakridge Remodels, calculated the top 50 ZIP codes with the highest average home value. Most cities that made the list are in California and New York, with Medina being the only Washington city that made the cut.

Richest ZIP codes based on average home value

94027 - Atherton, California ($6,971,899) 90210 - Beverly Hills, California ($5,001,755) 11962 - Sagaponack, New York ($4,887,128) 81656 - Woody Creek, Colorado ($4,693,995) 33109 - Miami Beach, Florida ($4,502,031) 02199 - Boston, Massachusetts ($4,208,610) 90402 - Santa Monica, California ($4,049,744) 94022 - Los Altos, California ($4,031,443) 93108 - Montecito, California ($3,875,236) 98039 - Medina, Washington ($3,857,949) 92657 - Newport Beach, California ($3,820,033) 11976 - Water Mill, New York ($3,782,948) 94301 - Palo Alto, California ($3,709,444) 94028 - Portola Valley, California ($3,670,620) 92067 - Rancho Santa Fe, California ($3,658,785) 94024 - Los Altos, California ($3,641,546) 31561 - Georgia ($3,638,974) 94957 - Ross, California ($3,546,661) 92662 - Newport Beach, California ($3,490,625) 10013 - New York, New York ($3,476,759) 11932 - Bridgehampton, New York ($3,395,768) 92661 - Newport Beach, California ($3,232,690) 90272 - Los Angeles, California ($3,168,933) 95070 - Saratoga, California ($3,167,886) 92625 - Newport Beach, California ($3,145,938) 94010 - Hillsborough, California ($2,994,833) 29482 - Sullivans Island, South Carolina ($2,992,755) 07723 - Deal, New Jersey ($2,958,794) 95030 - Los Gatos, California ($2,932,530) 94528 - Diablo, California ($2,930,348) 90265 - Malibu, California ($2,919,951) 94920 - Tiburon, California ($2,901,111) 83025 - Wilson, Wyoming ($2,879,742) 10007 - New York, New York ($2,873,413) 94304 - California ($2,859,688) 94306 - Palo Alto, California ($2,848,817) 81611 - Aspen, Colorado ($2,785,396) 11930 - Amagansett, New York ($2,771,965) 94305 - Stanford, California ($2,752,045) 90077 - Los Angeles, California ($2,712,993) 89413 - Glenbrook, Nevada ($2,707,4530) 10012 - New York, New York ($2,698,745) 11975 - Wainscott, New York ($2,692,999) 94970 - Stinson Beach, California ($2,683,909) 90266 - Manhattan Beach, California ($2,636,443) 89402 - Incline Village, Nevada ($2,560,947) 90049 - Los Angeles, California ($2,552,282) 92091 - Rancho Santa Fe, California ($2,551,697) 92651 - Laguna Beach, California ($2,525,033) 83014 - Wilson, Wyoming ($2,520,662)

The Source: Information in this story came from Oakridge Remodels, Zillow and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

