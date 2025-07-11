Woman charged in Seattle Safeway 'Monday Cheap Chicken' shooting

The Brief Army veteran Jesse Grant was shot in a Seattle Safeway parking lot after a dispute over some tossed chicken bones. The suspect, 31-year-old Charelle Dale, is charged with assault and firearm possession, with bail set at $350,000. Grant remains hospitalized, concerned about his family's well-being and medical expenses.



Turmoil outside a Seattle Safeway parking lot took a violent turn, leaving an Army veteran shot and hospitalized.

The backstory:

Jesse Grant, a father of three, says he just got off work at a nearby business when he and his coworker bought Safeway's Monday Cheap Chicken deal, and were eating in a car parked outside the grocery chain.

"I was throwing my chicken onto the ground outside my window so I wouldn't get any mess in my co-worker's car," Grant said.

That's when he says another driver parked next to them and accused him of throwing chicken bones at her vehicle.

"She opens up the car and steps onto some chicken and she's like, ‘What the f***? Why is there some chicken on the ground?’ And she looks over at me and she's like, ‘Are you serious man? You’re just throwing chicken onto the ground?' I'm like, 'who cares, leave me alone," Grant said.

A police report states the argument escalated when the other driver, identified as 31-year-old Charelle Dale, took scissors and tried slashing Grant's coworker's tires.

31-year-old Charelle Dale

"I jump out of the car and tackle her to the ground and I put her into citizens arrest," Grant said.

Cell phone video captured the chaos, moments before the shooting occurred.

Grant says he didn't even realize there was a gun pointed at his head, which was in Dale's hand at the time.

"I was in the military and I never got shot, but I get shot in Safeway over some chicken," Grant said.

As security was on the phone with 911, Grant was shot in the leg.

Then, another woman is seen running to the scene, believed to be Dale's girlfriend. Then, they both ran away on South Andover Street, then north of Rainier Avenue South.

"If she's willing to shoot somebody over chicken, she's willing to shoot someone over anything," Grant said.

Dale is being held on $350,000 bail, charged with second-degree assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in connection to the shooting.

Dale is also accused in several other King County crimes, such as a Seattle armed robbery over an elderly man's Rolex, and using a car prowl victim's stolen credit cards at Bellevue Square Mall.

Photos prosecutors say show Charelle Dale (left) and Deionte Hunter (right) making purchases at Bellevue Square using stolen credit cards.

She and her alleged accomplice, 28-year-old Deionte Hunter, have been charged in the crimes, which happened back in April.

Meanwhile, Grant is still recovering in the hospital, worried about his family and mounting medical bills.

"I have three children, I have a mother-in-law who lives in our house, so I have to get back to work as fast as possible."

The Source: Information in this story came from charging documents filed in King County Superior Court, and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

