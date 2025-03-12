Seattle man shot in argument after throwing chicken bone out car window

The Brief A man is recovering at the hospital after an argument escalated into a shooting in a South Seattle Safeway parking lot. A police report reveals the argument began after the man tossed a chicken bone out the window of his car, which hit another car and caused a suspect to attack him. That suspect tried slashing his tires and almost shot him in the dead, but then shot him in the thigh, instead.



New details from a shooting at a Safeway in South Seattle on Monday night reveal the violence stemmed from a man throwing a chicken bone out his window.

According to a Seattle police incident report obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, two people were at Safeway for "Cheap Chicken Monday," eating chicken in their car. One of them, a man, threw a chicken bone out the window, which hit a woman's car parked next to him.

Timeline:

Witness testimony reports that the woman got out and started yelling at him. The two argued, and at one point, she grabbed a pair of scissors and tried slashing the man's tires.

The man became irate and wrestled her to the ground, according to police.

‘Cheap Chicken Monday’ shooting

Dig deeper:

A Safeway security guard told him to get off her, so he got up but held onto her and called 911. It was then that police say she pulled a gun and aimed it at his head, then lowered her aim and shot his thigh, instead.

Witnesses reported the man fell to the ground and dragged her down with him, and the two fought to gain control of the gun. According to police, the suspect was reaching for the gun and said she would shoot him again.

The victim was able to wrestle the gun away, when the suspect's girlfriend came out and attacked him.

Eventually, both women got into their car and drove off, speeding past officers just as they were arriving, per the incident report.

Seattle police have not announced any arrests made in the case, and the victim is currently recovering in the hospital.

The Source: Information in this story comes from an incident report filed by the Seattle Police Department.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Fire destroys, damages multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle lot

Family wants justice years after Graham, WA man's death

Bryan Kohberger defense ramps up legal maneuvers in bid to keep Idaho murders suspect off death row

Major TSA change to shorten airport security wait times, DHS says: What to know

Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh Steelers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.