Man charged in Seattle armed robbery, $45K Rolex watch stolen

The Brief Deionte Hunter, 28, faces felony charges in connection to an armed robbery and car prowl in Seattle. Hunter has a lengthy criminal history, including identity theft and firearm possession. He is being held on $378,000 bail and will be arraigned on June 16.



The man accused of robbing an elderly man at gunpoint in Seattle in April faces felony charges, as well as charges from another criminal case in Bellevue.

Deionte Hunter, 28, appeared in court Tuesday for first-degree robbery and residential burglary, stemming from an alleged home invasion robbery back in April. He also appeared in court on Monday in connection to a car prowling in Seattle's Seward Park neighborhood.

Deionte Hunter

The backstory:

According to court documents, Hunter and two others followed a victim into his home garage in Seattle's Madison Park neighborhood on April 8. Hunter and an accomplice held a gun to the victim's throat and demanded his wallet and his $45,000 Rolex watch before speeding away, according to court documents.

Police served a search warrant at Hunter's home in May and say they recovered a firearm.

Hunter has an extensive criminal history, with 10 felony convictions for identity theft, unlawful possession of a firearm, money laundering, burglary, organized retail theft, eluding police and theft. He also has a felony conviction for possession of stolen property in Snohomish County, two juvenile felony adjudications for residential burglary and criminal escape, and yet another criminal escape conviction in Wyoming.

He was also in King County Superior Court on charges of first- and second-degree identity theft, and unlawful possession of a firearm, in connection to a car prowling and identity theft case in Bellevue.

Dig deeper:

In that case, Bellevue police say Hunter and an accomplice, 31-year-old Charelle Dale, were caught on surveillance video using the stolen credit/debit cards from the victim of a Seattle car break-in that happened on April 22. The two were spotted making multiple purchases at stores in downtown Bellevue, including at Nordstrom, The North Face and Canada Goose in the Bellevue Square Mall.

Hunter also has a bench warrant for failing to appear in Federal Way Municipal Court for a third, unrelated set of charges.

Hunter is currently being held on $378,000 bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned on June 16.

The Source: Information in this story comes from court records obtained from King County Superior Court.

