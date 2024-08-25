Expand / Collapse search

Dog hit during deadly Seattle carjacking recovering from surgeries

By
Updated  August 25, 2024 1:25pm PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle

80-year-old Seattle woman identified after fatal carjacking

An 80-year-old woman who was carjacked and run over in Seattle's Madison Valley neighborhood Tuesday morning has been identified as Ruth Diane Dalton.

SEATTLE - One of the dogs involved in the deadly Madison Valley neighborhood carjacking last week is recovering from several surgeries.

Melanie Roberts is the granddaughter of beloved dogwalker Ruth Dalton, who was killed on August 20. She is now running a memorial Facebook page in remembrance of her grandmother.

In a post sent out Saturday night, Roberts updated community members on the status of one of the dogs, Maisie, injured during the attack.

There were six dogs inside the car at the time of the crime. While four were able to escape, one, named Prince, was found killed. Now, we are learning more about the recovery of the sixth dog in the car with Ruth last Tuesday.

As of Saturday night, Roberts says Maisie is recovering after having three surgeries related to injuries sustained on August 20. It is unclear if the dog was hit by Ruth's car as the accused killer fled the scene, or by another car during the chaos of the moment. 

Related

Man accused of killing beloved Seattle dog walker charged with murder
article

Man accused of killing beloved Seattle dog walker charged with murder

Jahmed Haynes is facing three felony charges in connection to a violent carjacking that led to the death of an 80-year-old Seattle woman and her dog.

Maisie is expected to return to her home on Monday, August 26. 

In the meantime, Roberts also shared information about a memorial for Prince at Brighton Playfield. The post says it is at the north end of the playfield under the tree by the bench.

Related

Plumber who 'picked up bat' to save Seattle carjacking victim speaks
article

Plumber who 'picked up bat' to save Seattle carjacking victim speaks

The plumber who stepped in to try to save a local dog walker from a carjacker by smashing out the suspect's windows is speaking out about his efforts.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

WA Fish & Wildlife warns of 'catastrophe' after finding invasive mussel

Why abandoned boats are a big, expensive problem in WA

'Extensive damage' at Kitsap County construction site to cost millions

From Piniella to Wilson: A brief history of Seattle Mariners' managers

Plumber who 'picked up bat' to save Seattle carjacking victim speaks

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX 13 Seattle newsletter.