Dog hit during deadly Seattle carjacking recovering from surgeries

One of the dogs involved in the deadly Madison Valley neighborhood carjacking last week is recovering from several surgeries.

Melanie Roberts is the granddaughter of beloved dogwalker Ruth Dalton, who was killed on August 20. She is now running a memorial Facebook page in remembrance of her grandmother.

In a post sent out Saturday night, Roberts updated community members on the status of one of the dogs, Maisie, injured during the attack.

There were six dogs inside the car at the time of the crime. While four were able to escape, one, named Prince, was found killed. Now, we are learning more about the recovery of the sixth dog in the car with Ruth last Tuesday.

As of Saturday night, Roberts says Maisie is recovering after having three surgeries related to injuries sustained on August 20. It is unclear if the dog was hit by Ruth's car as the accused killer fled the scene, or by another car during the chaos of the moment.

Maisie is expected to return to her home on Monday, August 26.

In the meantime, Roberts also shared information about a memorial for Prince at Brighton Playfield. The post says it is at the north end of the playfield under the tree by the bench.

