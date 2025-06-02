Fire sparks at strip mall in Bellevue, WA

There was a fire at a strip mall across from Crossroads Mall in Bellevue on Monday.

No injuries were reported at the scene along Eastbound NE 8th Street. This street was closed east of 158th Avenue as crews worked to put out the flames.

Bellevue Fire responds to strip mall fire on June 2, 2025

Bellevue Fire reports they tapped into a second hydrant nearby as they battled the fire. This caused both directions of NE 8th Street to be closed Monday morning.

The Source: Information for this story came from Bellevue Fire Department and City of Bellevue Transportation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Homicide investigation underway after 5-year-old dies in Federal Way, WA

Alaska man pinned by 700-pound boulder for 3 hours walks away unharmed

Why hasn’t anyone been charged in Seattle clash arrests? What we know

Mandatory driver’s education to expand under new Washington law

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.