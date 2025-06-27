South Seattle power outage affects 1,700 after car hits utility pole

The Brief About 1,700 customers lost power in the Shorewood-Burien area Friday morning after a car hit a utility pole. Seattle City Light said it expects to restore power by around 9:30 a.m. The cause of the crash and the driver's condition remain unknown.



Crews are working to restore power in the South Seattle area after a car crashed into a utility pole Friday morning.

(Seattle City Light)

Shortly before 9 a.m., Seattle City Light reported that about 1,700 customers in the Shorewood-Burien area were affected by the outage.

Officials said the cause of the outage was a vehicle collision involving a utility pole. Details surrounding the crash and the condition of the driver have not been released.

What they're saying:

Seattle City Light estimated that power would be restored by around 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media alert from Seattle City Light.

