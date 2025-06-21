4-car crash causes mile-long backup on I-5 in South Seattle

A crash involving multiple vehicles caused traffic back ups in South Seattle on Saturday morning.

In total, four cars crashed on southbound I-5 at Spokane Street on June 21. The crash site and emergency responders blocked three of the leftmost lanes and the HOV lane, causing a backup stretching more than a mile.

I-5 South Spokane Street crash June 21, 2025

The Seattle Fire Department reports that there were no serious injuries and that no one was trapped in their vehicles due to the crashes.

Lanes were slowly reopened about 45 minutes after initial reports of the crash came in to emergency stations.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

2 dead after car submerges at WA's Edmonds Ferry Dock following pursuit

Travis Decker update: Search teams close in on WA triple murder suspect

Travis Decker manhunt echoes 2020 hunt in same WA wilderness

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

Tacoma dad defends man at center of Amber Alert case involving 2-year-old

Seattle-based Amazon announces 'workforce reduction' due to AI

Immigrants suddenly summoned by ICE via text during Seattle-area protests

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.