How to watch the 2025 Apple Cup

The Brief The 2025 Apple Cup between Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars kicks off on Saturday. Washington State hosts the game at Gesa Field, airing nationally on CBS. The Huskies aim to maintain their undefeated season, while the Cougars seek to recover from a recent loss.



It's almost time for another classic matchup between the Washington Huskies and Washington State Cougars.

The Huskies, coming off a bye week, look to keep their undefeated season going into next week's matchup against No. 1-ranked Ohio State. Meanwhile, the Cougars are looking to bounce back from a brutal loss against North Texas.

Keep reading for details on the 2025 Apple Cup and how to watch it live.

What time is the 2025 Apple Cup?

Kickoff for the 2025 Apple Cup is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20 at 4:30 p.m. (PT)

Where is the 2025 Apple Cup?

Washington State will host the Huskies at Gesa Field in Pullman, Washington.

What TV channel is the 2025 Apple Cup game on?

The 2025 Apple Cup will air nationally on CBS, with Rich Waltz, Logan Ryan and Tiffany Blackmon calling the action.

How do I listen to the 2025 Apple Cup?

The game will be broadcast on the Washington Sports Network from Learfield. For Husky fans, it will be available on the Huskies Gameday mobile app and Sirius/XM channel 137 or 197. For Cougar fans, the game will air on the Washington State Sports Network, Sirius/XM channel 385 or 975, or on the WSU Cougars website. Radio broadcasts are also available on the Varsity Network app.

Tony Castricone will handle play-by-play duties, with former Husky tight end Cameron Cleeland as analyst and Elise Woodward providing sideline reports. Coverage begins four hours before kickoff on Seattle's SportsRadio KJR 93.3 FM with "Husky Gameday." Statewide coverage starts two hours before kickoff on the 17-station Washington Sports Network. The Husky Football Coach's Show airs Mondays at 6 p.m. PT.

Cougar football broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff, carry through the game, and conclude with post-game coach and player interviews and the Coug Talk call-in show. In Seattle, it's on KTTH 770 AM, and flagship radio stations are KXLY 920AM/100.7 FM in Spokane and KHTR 104.3 FM in Pullman.

More on the Huskies and Cougars

This game marks the 117th edition of the Boeing Apple Cup.

Washington State won last year's Apple Cup at Lumen Field 24-19, while the Huskies lead the all-time series, 76-34-6.

The Huskies, led by head coach Jedd Fisch, are coming off wins over Colorado State and UC Davis before an off week this past Saturday. The Cougars fell to the North Texas Mean Green 10-59 in their last game, after previously beating Idaho and San Diego State at home.

Up next

The Huskies will face the No. 1 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes next Saturday, and the Cougs will hit the road against the Colorado State Rams.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA principal 'stepping away' after Charlie Kirk Instagram post backlash

Teens in clown masks arrested after harassing women in North Seattle

WA man accused of pretending to be Edmonds officer appears in court

The shocking cost for a day at the Washington State Fair

Seattle wrote 188k parking tickets in first half of 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.