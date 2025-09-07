Jaxon Potter's 3 TD passes leads Washington State to 36-13 win over San Diego State

article

The Brief Jaxon Potter threw three touchdown passes to lead Washington State to a 36-13 victory over San Diego State. Potter completed 28 of 42 passes for 257 yards with no interceptions for the Cougars. Washington State is 2-0 under first-year coach Jimmy Rogers, who became the first Cougars coach since Bill Doba in 2003 to win in his debut.



Jaxon Potter threw three touchdown passes to lead Washington State to a 36-13 victory over San Diego State on Saturday night.

Potter sandwiched a pair of 3-yard scoring tosses to tight end Trey Leckner around Jack Stevens' 49-yard field goal and a safety by the defense to put the Cougars up 19-7 at halftime.

Potter connected with Leon Neal Jr. for an 18-yard touchdown and a 26-7 lead early in the third quarter and Stevens made it 29 unanswered points with a 42-yard field goal for a 22-point advantage. Julian Dugger scored on a 3-yard run to cap the scoring with 2:48 left to play.

Jayden Denegal threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Bostick on fourth-and-5 to give the Aztecs a 7-0 lead five minutes into the game. Denegal's 1-yard touchdown run cut it to 29-13 heading to the final quarter.

Potter completed 28 of 42 passes for 257 yards with no interceptions.

Denegal finished with 133 yards on 15-for-30 passing for San Diego State (1-1).

Washington State is 2-0 under first-year coach Jimmy Rogers, who became the first Cougars coach since Bill Doba in 2003 to win in his debut — a 13-10 victory over the Idaho Vandals last week.

The Cougars rushed for 139 yards against the Aztecs after gaining a total of three yards on the ground against FCS-member Idaho.

