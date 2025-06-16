WSU cutting support for numerous track and field programs

article

The Brief Washington State is ending all support for field events in their track and field program, and limiting opportunities for sprint and hurdle events in the future. The school is moving to "a distance-focused approach" centered on cross-country, and distance running for indoor and outdoor track seasons. WSU will honor the scholarships of students affected by the program cuts, and will help those looking to transfer continue their careers for other programs.



Washington State University is eliminating support for all field events from their track and field programs, and reducing the opportunities for sprint and hurdle events as well, the school announced on Monday.

In a statement, the school said that leadership from the athletic department met with members of the teams on Monday to inform them of the decision. Per Greg Woods of The Spokesman-Review, the move will impact 30 athletes – 15 each from the men's and women's teams – as their events will no longer be supported.

The school is transitioning to what they call "a distance-focused approach."

"This change gives the WSU Track & Field program the best opportunity to remain competitive at the conference and national levels in distance events in cross-country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field," the statement said. "It does mean, however, that field events (e.g., jumps, throws) will no longer be supported, effective immediately, and the number of sprint and hurdle opportunities will be limited moving forward."

Washington State said they will honor the scholarships of the affected athletes if they elect to remain at the school despite the elimination of their sport. Additionally, support will be provided for athletes seeking to transfer to another school to continue their athletic careers.

The Source: Information in this story came from Washington State Athletics and The Spokesman-Review.

MORE COUGARS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washington State football games to air on CBS, CW Network in 2025

3 WA natives could be first-round picks in NFL Draft: ‘Best I've ever seen’

Scammers claim arrest of WSU athletes, demand money to keep name private

Elizabeth Cantwell named WSU's new president, first female to take job

Judge sides with Washington State in lawsuit brought by former football coach Rolovich

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.